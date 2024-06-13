Trump Floats Tariffs Hikes to Offset Some Income Tax Cuts

Donald Trump floated the idea of using tariff hikes as a way to pay for some income tax cuts, a move that would inject uncertainty into global trade and consumer prices as Congress debates a tax code overhaul next year.

Bloomberg
Updated11:25 PM IST
Trump Floats Tariffs Hikes to Offset Some Income Tax Cuts
Trump Floats Tariffs Hikes to Offset Some Income Tax Cuts

Donald Trump floated the idea of using tariff hikes as a way to pay for some income tax cuts, a move that would inject uncertainty into global trade and consumer prices as Congress debates a tax code overhaul next year.

Trump, in a meeting with House Republicans in Washington on Thursday, said he is pushing for tariff hikes, as well as an extension of his expiring 2017 tax cuts and a new tax exemption for tipped wages, according to lawmakers in the room.

“He does want to look at lowering the income tax, and that could be offset and paid for by some type of tariffs, particularly on adversarial nations,” Representative Nicole Malliotakis, a New York Republican, said following the meeting.

Republican lawmakers, including some who have been skeptical of higher tariffs, said Trump’s pitch was well received.

The Trump campaign did not immediately respond to a request to comment.

Using tariff increases to offset income taxes is a tall order, because the US brings in much more money from levies on individuals than on imported products. For fiscal year 2024, the US raised $1.7 trillion from in individual taxes, more than 34 times the $49 billion raised from tariffs, according to the Bureau of the Fiscal Service.

Increasing tariffs to pay for even a modest tax cut would require a massive hike in import levies that would mean a big increase on consumer prices. Trump has already floated ideas including a 10% across-the-board tariff, and steeper levies on Chinese-made goods.

The suggestion to use tariffs as a way to pay for some tax cuts comes as Congress — and the winner of November’s presidential election — faces a looming deadline next year on the expiration of key portions of Trump’s 2017 tax cuts. Measures slated to end include individual rate cuts, a deduction for small businesses and reductions to inheritance taxes.

Extending those cuts will cost $4.6 trillion over a decade, a significant cost that Republicans are already debating the politics and economics of offsetting. Ideas under discussion include reducing the state and local tax deduction, increasing tariffs or relying on models that project economic growth from levy reductions.

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, a Georgia Republican, said that Trump mused about the possibility of cutting personal incomes taxes significantly more and turning to tariffs instead.

“President Trump says ‘this is an idea, but I’d love to raise tariffs’ and then he said, ‘and maybe even no income taxes on Americans.’ Everyone was clapping in the room,” she said. “I think that’s a fantastic idea.”

The Republican Party, spurred by Trump, has increasingly supported tariffs in recent years after decades of promoting fewer trade barriers and tariff reductions. 

Representative Jodey Arrington, a Texas Republican on the committee that deals with tariff and trade issues, said he supports free trade, but also says he sees the need for for some tariffs.

“Republicans who are free trade realize there has to be a balance,” Arrington said. “Trump’s message on tariffs has been embraced “

With assistance from Stephanie Lai, Billy House, Gregory Korte and Enda Curran.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
HomeNewsworldTrump Floats Tariffs Hikes to Offset Some Income Tax Cuts

Most Active Stocks

Bharat Electronics

300.95
10:29 AM | 13 JUN 2024
10.4 (3.58%)

Tata Steel

182.50
10:29 AM | 13 JUN 2024
0.25 (0.14%)

GAIL India

219.75
10:28 AM | 13 JUN 2024
2.8 (1.29%)

Zee Entertainment Enterprises

164.95
10:22 AM | 13 JUN 2024
-1.9 (-1.14%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Usha Martin

414.40
10:23 AM | 13 JUN 2024
36.25 (9.59%)

Aegis Logis

839.60
10:26 AM | 13 JUN 2024
73.15 (9.54%)

Elgi Equipments

655.00
09:59 AM | 13 JUN 2024
51.25 (8.49%)

Praj Industries

685.85
10:20 AM | 13 JUN 2024
51.55 (8.13%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    73,441.00-219.00
    Chennai
    73,370.00139.00
    Delhi
    73,155.00353.00
    Kolkata
    72,797.00-577.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    99.84/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L0.00
    Kolkata
    103.94/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in News

    More From Popular in News
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanGet App

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue