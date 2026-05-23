Trump forces Green Card applicants to leave US: Tech leaders say they 'Don't understand why'

From AI researchers to startup founders, prominent voices across American industry are raising alarm after the Trump administration ordered most foreigners seeking permanent residency to leave the country and apply from abroad, in a move critics are calling legally questionable and economically damaging.

Advertisement

A sweeping change to the American green card system announced on Friday has drawn swift and pointed criticism from technology executives, immigration lawyers, lawmakers and policy experts, who warn the new rule could separate families, hollow out the country's scientific and academic workforce, and expose hundreds of thousands of legal immigrants to years trapped in backlogged overseas appointment systems.

What the New Green Card Rule Requires US Citizenship and Immigration Services announced on Friday that foreigners seeking permanent residency in the US will now be required to leave the country and apply at a US consulate in their home nation, rather than adjusting their status from within the United States.

"From now on, an alien who is in the US temporarily and wants a green card must return to their home country to apply, except in extraordinary circumstances," said Zach Kahler, a spokesman for US Citizenship and Immigration Services.

Advertisement

The new rule applies broadly to any foreigner who entered the US on a temporary non-immigrant visa, including students, employees on H-1B or L visas and visitors.

The US issues approximately one million green cards per year, though roughly half of those cover foreign relatives sponsored by American citizens, applications that are generally already processed outside the country.

The agency said the change would allow "our immigration system to function as the law intended instead of incentivising loopholes."

Zach Kahler also noted, "After years of ignoring the intent of Congress in the adjustment of status application, USCIS is merely restating and reasserting that intent. While we work to operationalize this, people who present applications that provide an economic benefit or otherwise are in the national interest will likely be able to continue on their current path while others may be asked to apply abroad depending on individualized circumstances."

Advertisement

Why Tech Leaders Are Alarmed The reaction from the technology and entrepreneurship community was swift and largely hostile, with several prominent figures questioning what the policy would mean for the country's position in the global race for scientific and technological talent.

Reid Hoffman, co-founder and former executive chairman of LinkedIn, raised the implications for the country's artificial intelligence sector directly.

Also Read | Who may be spared as Trump forces most Green Card applicants out of US?

"Does this mean AI researchers, employees, and students will now have to leave the country and wait through a backlog process to continue their work? Harmful move for tech, business, and America broadly."

AI entrepreneur and Coursera co-founder Andrew Ng was equally blunt in his assessment.

"The new White House policy requiring green card applicants to apply from outside the US is a capricious attack on legal immigration. It will hurt families, leave us with fewer doctors, teachers and scientists, and hurt American competitiveness in AI."

Advertisement

Startup Founders Question the Logic Blake Scholl, founder and chief executive of Boom Supersonic, said he supported efforts to address illegal immigration but drew a sharp distinction when it came to skilled workers seeking to build lives in the country.

"But I don't understand why we make it harder for motivated, ambitious, hardworking people to come to the land of opportunity," Scholl wrote on X.

Nick Davidov, founder of Davidovs Venture Collective, went further, questioning how the rule would affect highly skilled workers and entrepreneurs already embedded in the US economy.

"So everyone on a O1 or H1B visa would have to stop working legally in the US, go back to their country and wait for years of backlog?" Davidov wrote on X. "This includes top scientists in our universities, founders of billion dollar companies."

Advertisement

Davidov also raised the particular difficulty faced by immigrants from conflict-affected regions, arguing that returning to a home country may not be a viable option in every case.

What Immigration Lawyers Are Saying Legal professionals were no less critical, with several describing the policy as an overreach that could face significant challenges in the courts.

Elizabeth Goss, an immigration lawyer in Boston whose office fielded a high volume of enquiries on Friday, described the new rule in stark terms.

"It's another way to try to deport people I believe are not deportable," Goss said. "It's another way to force people out."

The American Immigration Lawyers Association noted that successive Republican and Democratic administrations have permitted green card applicants to remain in the US during the process, a practice upheld in repeated court rulings.

Advertisement

"Reversing settled law by memo is legally questionable and needlessly chaotic," the association said on X.

Also Read | US immigration body can reject requests over invalid sign, still keep the fee

David Leopold, a Cleveland-based immigration attorney and partner at Thompson Hine, placed the announcement in the broader context of the administration's approach to legal immigration.

"This administration does not have the votes in Congress to pass a restrictionist law so by decree, by guidance, they are narrowing the ability of the agencies to function," Leopold said. "It's one more thing; they're really going after the internal immigration systems."

The Human Cost: Families and Backlogs Beyond the legal arguments, immigration attorneys and policy experts pointed to the practical consequences for real people caught in an already strained system. Requiring applicants to travel abroad to a US consulate could leave many waiting for weeks, months or even years in backlogged appointment queues, with no guarantee of re-entry once they leave.

Advertisement

For immigrants who entered the US without authorisation and later married American citizens, the stakes are particularly high. Once their immigration history is reviewed during consular processing abroad, they could be barred from returning to the country altogether, with little recourse to appeal or challenge the decision.

Lawmakers Condemn New Green Card Policy On Capitol Hill, the response was equally critical. Representative Yvette Clarke condemned the rule and warned of its consequences for the broader immigration infrastructure.

"It will rip talented, hardworking immigrants out from America and our economy, congest an already overburdened backlog, and further break an already broken immigration system," Clarke said.

Where This Fits in Trump's Immigration Crackdown The new green card restriction is the latest in a series of aggressive moves by the Trump administration to curtail both illegal and legal immigration since January 2025. Hundreds of thousands of immigrants, including asylum seekers with pending cases in the immigration court system, have been arrested and deported. The administration has also moved to end humanitarian protections for more than one million foreigners and has tightened rules governing the H-1B programme.

Advertisement

Immigration policy analyst David Bier of the Cato Institute described the latest move as a continuation of a deliberate strategy.

"The policy is a radical expansion of DHS's 'quiet quitting' on legal immigration that has been going on for months," Bier said, adding that requiring applicants to leave the country would create additional legal hurdles for some immigrants in the process.

Litigation over the new rule is widely expected, though whether the courts will ultimately push back remains to be seen.

About the Author Sayantani Biswas Sayantani Biswas is an assistant editor at Livemint with seven years of experience covering geopolitics, foreign policy, international relations and g...Read More ✕ Sayantani Biswas Sayantani Biswas is an assistant editor at Livemint with seven years of experience covering geopolitics, foreign policy, international relations and global power dynamics. She reports on Indian and international politics, including elections worldwide, and specialises in historically grounded analysis of contemporary conflicts and state decisions. She joined Mint in 2021, after covering politics at publications including The Telegraph.

She holds an MPhil in Comparative Literature from Jadavpur University (2019), with a specialisation in postcolonial Latin American literature. Her research examined economic nationalism through Eduardo Galeano’s Open Veins of Latin America. She also writes on political language, cultural memory and the long shadows of conflict.

Biswas grew up in Durgapur, an industrial town in West Bengal shaped by migration, which drew families from across India to the Durgapur Steel Plant. As the only child in a joint family, she spent years listening—almost obsessively—to her grandparents’ testimonies of struggle, fear and loss as they fled Bangladesh during the Partition of 1947. This formative exposure to lived historical memory later converged with her training in Comparative Literature, equipping her to analyse socio-economic structures and their reverberations.

Outside the newsroom, she gravitates towards cultural history and critical theory, returning often to texts such as Paulo Freire’s Pedagogy of the Oppressed. As a journalist, she is committed to accuracy, intellectual rigour and fairness, and believes political reporting demands not only clarity and speed, but historical depth, contextual precision, and a disciplined resistance to spectacle.

Immigration Get Latest real-time updates India , Stay updated with the latest Trending World and US news. World News Home Trump forces Green Card applicants to leave US: Tech leaders say they 'Don't understand why'