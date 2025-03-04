Donald Trump has freezed all military aid to Ukraine following his clash with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky last week.

Speaking on the move, White House official on Monday, speaking on the condition of anonymity told Reuters,"President Trump has been clear that he is focused on peace. We need our partners to be committed to that goal as well. We are pausing and reviewing our aid to ensure that it is contributing to a solution."

The order applies to all US military equipment not currently in Ukraine, including weapons in transit on aircraft and ships or waiting in transit areas in Poland.

Experts believe the suspension could heighten tensions between the U.S. and Ukraine, with global powers taking sides. Additionally, U.S. opposition to Ukraine may further fuel Russian aggression.

How Ukraine allies are reacting to Zelensky-Trump tensions? European nations, Keir Starmer and Emmanuel Macron were rallying around Zelenskiy and trying to hatch a peace plan. "There are clearly a number of options on the table," British Prime Minister Keir Starmer's spokesman said.

France, Britain, and possibly other European nations have offered to send troops to Ukraine if a ceasefire is reached—an idea already rejected by Moscow. However, they insist on having US support or a "backstop" before proceeding.

Meanwhile, Zelenskiy responded saying a ceasefire must carry explicit security guarantees from the West to ensure that Russia, which holds about 20% of its land, does not attack again. Trump has refused to give any such guarantees.

Can things mend from here? Experts say that Trump is trying to mount pressure on Zelensky to apologize and sign the minerals agreement

Trump had kept the door open to signing the minerals deal with Ukraine, and European leaders also expressed hope it could be salvaged.

“It’s a great deal for us,” Trump told reporters, adding that “I’ll let you know tomorrow,” when he addresses a joint session of Congress. He said Zelenskiy “should be more appreciative” of the billions in US assistance his country has received to fight Russia’s invasion.

The Trump administration views a minerals deal as America's way of earning back some of the tens of billions of dollars it has given to Ukraine in financial and military aid since Russia invaded three years ago.