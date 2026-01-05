'Trump gave diplomacy a chance, tried to de-escalate': US tells UNSC after Russia, China demand Nicolas Maduro's release

As the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) held an emergency meeting on Monday to discuss the United States’ strikes on Venezuela, the US envoy told the Council that President Donald Trump gave “diplomacy a chance” and “tried to de-escalate” after Russia and China demanded Nicolás Maduro’s release.

As per the Council presidency, the meeting was set for 10 AM (local time) under the agenda titled “Threats to international peace and security”.

What did US say? “Trump gave diplomacy a chance, he offered Maduro multiple off-ramps, he tried to de-escalate. There is no war against Venezuela or its people, we are not occupying a country,” mentioned Mike Waltz, US envoy to the UN, according to Reuters.

The US envoy to the United Nations stated Washington would remain firm in its actions to protect Americans from narco-terrorism, while also seeking peace, liberty and justice for the people of Venezuela.

US Ambassador to the United Nations Mike Waltz speaks at a Security Council meeting at the United Nations (UN) concerning the situation in Venezuela on 5 January 2026 in New York City.

China and Russia react China’s deputy UN envoy said Beijing was deeply shocked by the US move and strongly condemned what it described as “unilateral, illegal, and bullying” actions. China also called on the United States to release Maduro and his wife. Russia’s UN envoy similarly demanded the release of Maduro and his wife, condemning what Moscow described as an act of “armed aggression” by the United States against Venezuela. The Russian envoy added that there was no justification for what he termed US “crimes” in the country.

Venezuela responds Venezuela’s UN envoy Samuel Reinaldo Moncada Acosta accused the United States of carrying out an illegitimate armed attack without any legal justification, saying the action breached the UN Charter, adding, “Institutions are functioning normally, constitutional order has been preserved, and the state exercises effective control over all of its territory.”

Venezuelan Ambassador to the United Nations Samuel Reinaldo Moncada Acosta speaks as he holds up a news article, during a UN Security Council meeting on US strikes and the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, at the United Nations headquarters in New York.

Meanwhile, Colombian President Gustavo Petro was reportedly the first to request an emergency session of the UN. Petro took to X and said, “As members of the United Nations Security Council, we seek to convene the Council. The Government of Colombia rejects the aggression against the sovereignty of Venezuela and of Latin America."

He added, "Internal conflicts between people are resolved by those same people in peace. That is the principle of the self-determination of peoples, which forms the foundation of the United Nations system."