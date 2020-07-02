Home >News >world >Trump: Getting 'more and more happy' with Fed Chair Powell during pandemic
US President Donald Trump (REUTERS)
US President Donald Trump (REUTERS)

Trump: Getting 'more and more happy' with Fed Chair Powell during pandemic

1 min read . Updated: 02 Jul 2020, 05:26 AM IST Reuters

Donald Trump on Wednesday indicated he was warming to Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell

President Donald Trump on Wednesday indicated he was warming to Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, whom he has harshly criticized for not cutting lending rates below zero, telling Fox Business Network he appreciated the central bank putting liquidity into the economy during the coronavirus pandemic.

"I would say that I was not happy with him at the beginning. And I'm getting more and more happy with him. I think he's stepped up to the plate. He's done a good job," Trump said but would not answer a question about whether he thought Powell should serve another term. "He's had to liquefy a little bit, let us liquefy, let the economy I mean put out that money that you need."

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

