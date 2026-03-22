Trump gives 48-hour ultimatum to Iran over Strait of Hormuz — Which Iranian energy sites could US target?

US President Donald Trump on Saturday threatened to "obliterate" Iran's energy infrastructure if Tehran failed to open up the Strait of Hormuz within 48 hours.

"If Iran doesn’t FULLY OPEN, WITHOUT THREAT, the Strait of Hormuz, within 48 HOURS from this exact point in time, the United States of America will hit and obliterate their various POWER PLANTS, STARTING WITH THE BIGGEST ONE FIRST!," Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

The US President, however, did not elaborate on which power station he defined as Iran's biggest.

Trump's latest comment comes after several U-turns within 24 hours — on Friday afternoon, the US President had ruled out a ceasefire with Iran before saying hours later that the conflict was “winding down”. Subsequently, on Saturday afternoon, Axios reported Trump was considering “peace talks”, hours after which he issued this ultimatum.

The US President's post also comes amid escalating concerns about the effective stoppage of maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, which seems to have rattled energy markets worldwide, as well as the US President, who faces a midterm election later this year.

Over the past several days, amid rising energy prices, Trump has repeatedly called for help from allies in escorting ships through the Strait of Hormuz, but has received little backing, with some countries like Japan and Australia outrightly rejecting his appeals. Others, meanwhile, have signalled willingness to provide some assistance, with the UK allowing the US to use its airbases to stage operations against actors threatening trade through the crucial waterway.

The Trump administration has also taken steps to ease concerns about rising energy prices, allowing countries to temporarily purchase Russian and Iranian crude oil stranded at sea.

Which of Iran's energy sites could US target? Earlier, the US military had carried out strikes against military targets in Iran's Kharg Island, but had refrained from hitting the island's oil infrastructure.

Trump, who said he had "chosen NOT to wipe out" Kharg Island's energy infrastructure at the time, had warned, "However, should Iran, or anyone else, do anything to interfere with the Free and Safe Passage of Ships through the Strait of Hormuz, I will immediately reconsider this decision."

Kharg Island, located roughly 30 kilometres off the Iranian mainland, handles roughly 90% of Iran's crude exports, reported AFP citing a recent JPMorgan note.

However, while the island handles Tehran's crude exports, Iran's biggest power plants lie elsewhere.

Reports say Iran has around 400 power plants, one of which is nuclear — the Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant on its south coast, 750 miles south of Tehran.