Trump govt slaps sanctions on 15 entities including Indian firm after Oman meeting with Iran — Here's why

The United States on Friday announced sanctions against 15 entities involved in Iran’s petroleum and petrochemical sectors, alleging that the revenue is used for “destabilising activities” globally and citing unrest within the country.

The move comes moments after Oman meeting with Iran ended.

An Indian company and an Indian citizen have also been included in the sanctions.

According to the State Department, Elevate Marine Management Private Limited, based in India, serves as the commercial manager of Benedict, a Cameroon-flagged crude oil tanker that transported Iranian petroleum products on at least three occasions between September and November 2025.

Akash Anant Shinde, an Indian national, is the director of Elevate.

Why did it impose sanctions? “The Department of State is sanctioning 15 entities, two individuals, and 14 shadow fleet vessels connected to the illicit trade in Iranian petroleum, petroleum products, and petrochemical products. These targets have generated revenue that the regime uses to conduct its malign activities,” said a statement by Tommy Pigott, the Principal Deputy Spokesperson of the US State Department.

It stated that 14 shadow fleet vessels involved in transporting Iranian petroleum, petroleum products, and petrochemicals have been designated as blocked property. It explained that Iran relies on a network of illicit shipping operators across multiple jurisdictions who use deceptive practices to move these commodities to buyers in other countries.

The statement accused the Iranian leadership of prioritising global destabilisation and internal repression over the welfare of its citizens and the upkeep of the country’s deteriorating infrastructure.

It added that as long as Iran continues trying to bypass sanctions to earn oil and petrochemical revenue for what it described as oppressive actions and support for terrorist groups and proxies, the United States would continue to hold both Tehran and its associates accountable.

The statement ended by underscoring Trump’s resolve to curb Iran’s oil exports, noting, “The President is committed to driving down the Iranian regime's illicit oil and petrochemical exports under the Administration's maximum pressure campaign.”

Meanwhile, these sanctions come after the US imposed measures in January on Iran’s Interior Minister Eskandar Momeni and several other officials, citing Tehran’s violent crackdown on recent anti-government protests.

In announcing the action, the US Treasury Department said Momeni “oversees the murderous Law Enforcement Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran (LEF), a key entity responsible for the deaths of thousands of peaceful protesters.”

The sanctions also target multiple senior officers of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and Iranian investor Babak Morteza Zanjani, who is accused of having “embezzled billions in funds from the Iranian people.”