Trump Guilty Verdict Adds Twist to 2024 Race: A Convicted Felon
The guilty verdict in Donald Trump’s Manhattan criminal trial injects an explosive and unpredictable new variable into a presidential race locked in stasis, distinguished primarily by voter frustrations with their choice of two well-known and unpopular major candidates.
