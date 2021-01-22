Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >News >World >Trump had a Diet Coke button at his desk. It seems to have gone now
A general view shows the Oval Office as decorated for newly-inaugurated President Joe Biden at the White House in Washington, U.S. January 21, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Trump had a Diet Coke button at his desk. It seems to have gone now

1 min read . 04:10 PM IST ANI

  • The device installed at the Resolute Desk wasn't visible in photos of Biden captured Thursday at the White House
  • The Hill reported that Trump, a soda devotee, reportedly had the button put in place on the Resolute Desk

It appears that US President Joe Biden has removed the 'Diet Coke' button installed on the presidential desk by his predecessor Donald Trump, who was devoted to the soda drink.

It appears that US President Joe Biden has removed the 'Diet Coke' button installed on the presidential desk by his predecessor Donald Trump, who was devoted to the soda drink.

The device installed at the Resolute Desk wasn't visible in photos of Biden captured Thursday at the White House.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Bird flu in India: Avian Influenza confirmed across 12 states so far, says govt

1 min read . 05:00 PM IST

Trump businesses see sharp revenue decline at key properties

4 min read . 05:00 PM IST

Sort data on violence against disabled girls, women separately: Rights activists

1 min read . 04:52 PM IST

Farm laws stir: Govt, farmer leaders hold talks; Unions stick to repeal demand

3 min read . 04:44 PM IST

The device installed at the Resolute Desk wasn't visible in photos of Biden captured Thursday at the White House.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Bird flu in India: Avian Influenza confirmed across 12 states so far, says govt

1 min read . 05:00 PM IST

Trump businesses see sharp revenue decline at key properties

4 min read . 05:00 PM IST

Sort data on violence against disabled girls, women separately: Rights activists

1 min read . 04:52 PM IST

Farm laws stir: Govt, farmer leaders hold talks; Unions stick to repeal demand

3 min read . 04:44 PM IST
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

Biden's Oval Office features framed photos of the family behind the Resolute Desk, beside a bust of Cesar Chavez, a Latin American workers rights activist, according to NZ Herald.

"President Biden has removed the Diet Coke button. When @ShippersUnbound (Tim Shipman) and I interviewed Donald Trump in 2019, we became fascinated by what the little red button did. Eventually, Trump pressed it, and a butler swiftly brought in a Diet Coke on a silver platter. It's gone now," tweeted journalist Tom Newton Dunn.

The Hill reported that Trump, a soda devotee, reportedly had the button put in place on the Resolute Desk in order to "keep the carbonated beverages flowing". When pressed, a staffer would be summoned to provide the drink to the thirsty commander in chief.

Trump would regularly consume 12 cans of Diet Coke a day, as per media reports. Ex-White House aide Chris Sims wrote in his 2019 book "Team of Vipers" that Trump would also use the red button as a way of pranking visitors by suggesting it could trigger nuclear capabilities, cited by The Hill.

"Out of nowhere, he'd suddenly press the button," Sims wrote of the former president.

He added, "Not sure what to do, guests would look at one another with raised eyebrows. Moments later, a steward would enter the room carrying a glass filled with Diet Coke on a silver platter, and Trump would burst out laughing."

Even though Biden may have gotten rid of the soft drink buzzer, he, according to reports, also has 'a similar taste in beverages'.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.