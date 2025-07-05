Trump hints at sanctions on Russia as Putin 'may just want to keep killing people'

With Russia launching its largest ever drone and missile attack on Ukraine, United States President Donald Trump appears unhappy and said Moscow just wanted to "keep killing people", reported AFP.

Advertisement

Earlier on Friday, Donald Trump said that he was "very unhappy" about his telephone call with Russian leader Vladimir Putin, saying: "He wants to go all the way, just keep killing people, it's no good".

Trump added that he and Putin talked about sanctions ‘a lot’, adding: "He understands that it may be coming".

Russian bombardments sent Ukrainians scurrying for shelters across the country and came after the call between Trump and Putin, which ended without a breakthrough.

Also, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky also spoke to Trump on Friday and the former said they agreed to work on bolstering Kyiv's defences.

"We spoke about opportunities in air defence and agreed that we will work together to strengthen protection of our skies," AFP quoted Zelensky as saying on social media.

Advertisement

Preferrable options: Meanwhile, Russia on Friday stated that it was "preferable" to achieve the goals of its invasion through political and diplomatic means.

Referring to Russia's invasion, spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, as AFP quoted, "But as long as that is not possible, we are continuing the special operation".

In the overnight Russian drone and artillery strikes on several parts of Eastern Ukraine, three people were wounded, regional governor Sergiy Lysak said on Telegram.

Zelensky had added that air alerts began echoing out across the country as the Trump-Putin call was getting under way. He, in his request to US, sought increased pressure on Moscow. Russia announced fresh territorial gains on the front line with the capture of a village in the Donetsk region.

Advertisement

Ukraine's air force's representative told Ukrainian media that the attack was the largest of the Russian invasion, comprising 539 drones and 11 missiles.