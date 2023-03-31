Trump hit with criminal charges in New York, a 1st for a US ex-president, report says5 min read . Updated: 31 Mar 2023, 03:19 AM IST
The charges, arising from an investigation led by Democratic Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, could reshape the 2024 presidential race. Trump previously said he would continue campaigning for the Republican Party's nomination if charged with a crime
NEW YORK : Donald Trump has been indicted by a Manhattan grand jury after a probe into hush money paid to porn star Stormy Daniels, becoming the first former U.S. president to face criminal charges even as he makes another run for the White House, a law enforcement source said on Thursday.
