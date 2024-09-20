Trump hitches his campaign to the crypto crowd
Ben Foldy , Vicky Ge Huang , Caitlin Ostroff , The Wall Street Journal 8 min read 20 Sep 2024, 05:46 PM IST
SummaryThe former president’s embrace of digital currencies is drawing fervent support from a niche he once scorned.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Donald Trump this week pivoted to embrace a niche constituency that few would have expected him to champion—cryptocurrencies and the deep-pocketed investors who have made them their domain.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less