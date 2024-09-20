Trump hitches his campaign to the crypto crowd

They have been joined in their support by Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss, the billionaire founders of the crypto exchange Gemini. They said they are backing Trump because he is “pro-bitcoin, pro-crypto and pro-business" and gave his campaign $1 million each in crypto. The donations were partially refunded because they exceeded federal campaign contribution limits. Jesse Powell, a co-founder of the crypto exchange Kraken, said he donated $1 million to Trump’s campaign and a pro-Trump super PAC, mostly in ether tokens, according to his post on X and Federal Election Commission filings.