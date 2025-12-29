Trump holds ‘positive call’ with Putin day after ‘lot of progress’ on peace deal with Zelensky.

United States President Donald Trump on Monday held a “positive call” with Russian President Vladimir Putin, according to White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt.

“President Trump has concluded a positive call with President Putin concerning Ukraine,” she posted on X.

This comes after Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's meeting at Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida that produced no definitive breakthrough, but the US president praised what he described as “a lot of progress” toward a potential peace agreement, according to Bloomberg.

After meeting the Ukrainian leader, Trump said he was confident that a deal was “getting a lot closer", though he noted it could take a few weeks to finalise and that there was no fixed timeline. Zelensky said on Sunday that the peace plan was “90% agreed".