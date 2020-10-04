Trump hospital stay renews focus on transfer of power provisions

In the U.S., under Section 3 of the 25th Amendment, the president can voluntarily transfer power to the vice president by submitting a letter to the President pro tempore of the Senate and the Speaker of the House of Representatives. This provision has been used three times in the past when a president underwent general anesthesia for a medical procedure, according to the Congressional Research Service. Ronald Reagan used it informally in 1985 and George W. Bush used it in 2002 and 2007.