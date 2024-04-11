Trump, House Speaker Mike Johnson to Discuss Election Integrity on Friday

Former President Donald Trump and House Speaker Mike Johnson are scheduled to hold an event on election integrity at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate on Friday, according to people familiar.

(Bloomberg) -- Former President Donald Trump and House Speaker Mike Johnson are scheduled to hold an event on election integrity at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate on Friday, according to people familiar. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The two men will speak as Johnson struggles to maintain his speakership and Trump, the presumptive Republican presidential nominee, increasingly flexes his influence over the party.

The meeting offers Johnson a side-by-side photo opportunity with Trump at a time when hardliners are threatening to sink the speaker over issues like Ukraine. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Read More: Trump Courted by Once-Scorned Speaker Hopeful as Johnson Teeters

Hardline Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, a close Trump ally, took a first procedural step toward ousting Johnson last month after he compromised with Democrats to avoid a US government shutdown.

Greene and Johnson met in the US Capitol for nearly an hour on Wednesday but the threat of an overthrow still hangs over his speakership if Johnson proceeds with Ukraine funding. Greene has also warned him to drop efforts to extend legal authority for a US foreign intelligence surveillance program that Trump also opposes. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A controversial part of the program at times allows the the government, without a warrant, to sweep up private messages of Americans who may be in touch with foreign surveillance targets.

The speaker “has not done the job we elected him to do and I told him that," Greene said after their meeting.

Read More: Complicated Politics Around Foreign Surveillance Debate Reflect Populist Pull {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

--With assistance from Erik Wasson and Christian Hall.

(Updates with detail starting in fourth paragraph)

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!