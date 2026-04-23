Trump ignites birthright citizenship row by re-posting India-bashing comment: ‘... hellhole on the planet’ | Full text

US President Donald Trump today reignited the debate on birthright citizenship by sharing a video of conservative author and radio host Michael Savage. In those comments, Savage claimed that immigrants exploit US laws by entering the country during the “ninth month of their pregnancy” to secure citizenship for their child. In the same context, Savage also bashed the Chinese and Indian communities in the US and “some other hellhole on the planet.”

The remarks, originally aired on the Newsmax series The Savage Nation on 19 April, were reposted by the ‘Commentary Donald J. Trump Posts From Truth Social’ account, which is a dedicated platform to repost the president's social media activity.

In the commentary, Savage argued that such practices create a loophole where “a baby here becomes an instant citizen, and then they bring the entire family in from China or India or some other hellhole on the planet.”

What the video said? In the clip, Savage expressed deep frustration with the judicial process, saying, "Today's brief, abbreviated discussion will be about the arguments that I just listened to before the Supreme Court about birthright citizenship. I was somewhat incensed by listening to the arguments because all I heard was legalese being bandied back and forth."

Focusing his criticism on the legal representation involved, Savage remarked that "the person bringing the arguments in favour of flooding America with illegal aliens to change the demographics forever was a Chinese American who looks to me like the classic ACLU attorney. Very smart, very evil, and very devious."

Then attacking the American Civil Liberties Union, he asserted, "The ACLU is the head of the snake. They have been forever, and there they were again trying to turn America into a cesspool."

Savage argued that the matter transcends technicalities, claiming that "these arguments should not be conducted in the abstract of a courtroom. This is really not about law. This is about public opinion."

He added, "I could start arguing about the Constitution itself, and I'll run into a stone wall with you. We can't modify the Constitution because it's written in stone, and if we do, they'll take away our First and Second amendment, which is what they would do."

The author further argued that current legal interpretations are obsolete, pointing out that "the Constitution was written before air travel, needless to say, before television, before the internet, before radio."

Savage also claimed that "English is not spoken here anymore" and alleged a lack of loyalty among modern immigrants.

Drawing a contrast with the past, he remarked, "No, they're not like the European Americans of today and their ancestors. The Irish integrated, the Italians integrated, the Polish integrated, the Lithuanians, the Romanians, the Russians. They all integrated and became Americans in the melting pot."

Savage said that the traditional concept of assimilation has failed, adding, "The idea of the melting pot is long over. It is now just a cash in pot. We've gone from the melting pot to the chamber pot."