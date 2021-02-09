Trump impeachment trial starts as conservative lawyers reject defense claim

Donald Trump’s second impeachment trial opens with a debate on the whether the proceeding is constitutional leading up to a vote that is expected to clear the way for opening arguments to begin Wednesday.

Democrats and at least a few Republicans are likely to affirm the validity of the trial in a vote on Tuesday afternoon, as a number of leading conservative lawyers reject the defense team’s claim that a former president can’t be tried by the Senate.

Republican senators have advanced the constitutional question as the main justification to vote for Trump’s acquittal, though most of them have avoided directly defending his actions leading up to and on Jan. 6 when his supporters stormed the US. Capitol.

The Senate will hear four hours of debate on how the Constitution provides for punishing a president for acts committed at the end of his term. That discussion will be followed by a simple majority vote, according to rules negotiated between Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Republican leader Mitch McConnell.

The nine House impeachment managers prosecuting Trump are confident that the defense team won’t muster majority support to question the constitutionality, since the Senate is split 50-50 between Democrats and Republicans. They plan to quickly pivot to a concrete case modeled on a violent crime prosecution in the next phase of the trial that begins Wednesday, senior aides briefed on their strategy told reporters Tuesday morning.

New Evidence

The prosecution will present new evidence of the assault’s toll, including video that hasn’t been shown before to the public, the aides said. The aides declined to describe the new evidence but said it would be presented in a succinct manner designed to provide a compelling portrait of events. The managers haven’t indicated whether they’ll ask the Senate to call witnesses and haven’t ruled out asking for a subpoena for Trump to testify under oath, they said.

Trump’s lawyers have said they also intend to show video during their defense, including clips of Democrats calling for their supporters to participate in protests to argue it’s a “double standard" for Democrats to contend that the former president incited violence with his Jan. 6 speech.

If the Senate decides the process is constitutional, the prosecution and defense each will have up to 16 hours to present arguments -- shorter than the 24 hours allowed in the prior two modern presidential impeachment trials. After that, the Senate will consider requests for witness testimony and other matters, or proceed to a debate and vote on conviction.

Republicans who argue the Framers never intended impeachment to be used as a cudgel after a president has re-entered private life, are getting push-back from some prominent conservative legal experts, including Washington lawyer Charles J. Cooper.

Trump defense lawyers Bruce L. Castor Jr. and David Schoen assert that the Senate has no jurisdiction to try citizen Trump, saying that the Constitution offers only removal from office and disqualification from holding future office as the penalties for impeachment.

“Conviction at an impeachment trial requires the possibility of a removal from office," the lawyers wrote in a 75-page trial brief filed Monday. “The Senate is being asked to do something patently ridiculous: try a private citizen in a process that is designed to remove him from an office that he no longer holds."

The framers of the Constitution could have explicitly included a provision allowing for the impeachment of a former president but didn’t, Castor and Schoen argue. Allowing the Senate to proceed with Trump’s trial means any former president can be impeached – even if they’re dead, they say.

Forty-five of the Senate’s 50 Republicans including McConnell indicated support for the defense’s argument in a Jan. 26 procedural vote, though McConnell and some others later said they merely wanted a debate on the issue to make a determination. At least 17 Republicans would have to vote to convict Trump at the trial’s conclusion to reach the needed two-thirds majority.

The nine House managers say allowing a president to avoid accountability simply by leaving office would create a dangerous precedent and “perverse incentives" for presidents who sought to keep power by subverting election results. The Framers never intended a “January exception" to impeachment, the managers said in their trial brief.“It is unthinkable that those same Framers left us virtually defenseless against a president’s treachery in his final days, allowing him to misuse power, violate his Oath, and incite insurrection against Congress and our electoral institutions simply because he is a lame duck," the managers wrote.

‘Fight Like Hell’

Trump faces a charge of incitement of insurrection for his actions and remarks leading up to the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. He held a rally that day in which he told supporters to go to the building and “fight like hell" as Congress was meeting to certify the November election results that gave the White House victory to President Joe Biden.

Trump had claimed for weeks beforehand that the election was “stolen" from him and that his supporters needed to be “strong."

Cooper wrote in a Wall Street Journal opinion article published Monday that legal thinking has “matured substantially" since the senators’ test vote and “exposed the serious weakness" in their reasoning.

Cooper, whose clients have included Trump national security adviser John Bolton and attorney general Jeff Sessions and who recently represented House Republicans including Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy in a suit against Speaker Nancy Pelosi, said the penalties in the Constitution amount to a sentencing range, from a mandatory minimum of removal to a maximum of permanent disqualification from office. The Trump team’s interpretation “defies logic," he said.

Democratic Senator Tim Kaine said he was “pessimistic" that Cooper’s argument would sway any of his Republican colleagues.

‘Robust Debate’

Republican Senator John Thune, a member of GOP leadership, said he also didn’t know of any of the 45 senators who voted the trial was unconstitutional who would change their votes. But he said he doesn’t think there’s been a lot of study on the question yet.

“There’s going to be a fairly robust debate about the constitutionality and whether or not the Senate has jurisdiction," Thune said. “And I think there are a lot of us who are going to listen to that and weigh it."

Michael McConnell, a former George W. Bush-appointed federal appeals judge who was widely discussed as a potential Republican Supreme Court pick, also wrote a Washington Post opinion article published last week saying the Senate trial was “unquestionably permissible" given that the House impeached Trump while he was still in office. Steven Calabresi, a co-founder of the influential conservative Federalist Society and Charles Fried, a former Ronald Reagan solicitor general, joined in a statement from legal scholars backing the trial’s constitutionality.

While the Senate has never tried a president after he’s left office, it has set a series of precedents for trying other officials no longer in office.

Congress invoked impeachment for the first time only a decade after the Constitutional Convention against a former office-holder. Senator William Blount was tried in 1797 on an impeachment charge of conspiring to let the British take Spanish-controlled territories in Florida and Louisiana, even though the Senate had already expelled him. He was acquitted on separate grounds that as a member of the legislative branch he didn’t qualify as an “officer" subject to impeachment.

In 1876, the Senate voted 37-29 that it could try former Secretary of War William Belknap on corruption charges even though he had resigned before the House impeached him. He was later acquitted.

