Trump imposes 10% Greenland-related tariffs on eight European nations from 1 Feb, rising to 25% from 1 June

US President Donald Trump fell back on his favourite punishment - tariffs - on Saturday, to push back against countries that are opposing his bid to take over Greenland. Trump said in a post on Truth Social that starting 1 February, Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, The United Kingdom, The Netherlands, and Finland will be charged 10% tariff on all goods they export to the United States.

On 1 June, the tariffs will be increased to 25%, the US President said in his post. The tariffs will remain at 25% until a deal regarding "the Complete and Total purchase of Greenland" is finalised, he said.

"This Tariff will be due and payable until such time as a Deal is reached for the Complete and Total purchase of Greenland," Trump has proclaimed.

Trump claimed that the US has been subsidising rates for Denmark and "all of the Countries of the European Union, and others" for a number of years by not charging them tariffs "or any other forms of remuneration".

"Now, after Centuries, it is time for Denmark to give back — World Peace is at stake!" the US President claimed.

He also said that China and Russia want Greenland, although the two countries have not made any official claim regarding the same. The only country that has done so is the United States.

"World Peace is at stake! China and Russia want Greenland, and there is not a thing that Denmark can do about it. They currently have two dogsleds as protection, one added recently," said the US President, mocking the security capabilities of Greenland.

Trump went on to claim that the United States has been trying to acquire Greenland for more than 150 years, and said that with the US planning to build the Golden Dome and modern day weapons systems, the need to acquire Greenland is especially important.

"Hundreds of Billions of Dollars are currently being spent on Security Programs having to do with “The Dome,” including for the possible protection of Canada, and this very brilliant, but highly complex system can only work at its maximum potential and efficiency, because of angles, metes, and bounds, if this Land is included in it," he said.