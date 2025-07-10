Trump imposes 50% tariffs on Brazil after spat with President Lula, ‘Will increase further if…’ | Full letter here

Donald Trump on Wednesday slapped a 50% tariff on imports from Brazil, starting August 1, over a spat this week with the Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva who called him an unwanted "emperor." The US President also called the trial of former President Jair Bolsonaro a "witch hunt" and said it “should not take place.” In the letter written to President Lula, Trump said he knew and worked with Bolsonaro and respected him greatly.

He also wrote that the US will further hike the tariff rates if Brazil raises their rates but openness for negotiations if Brazil revised its trade policies

What the letter said? In the letter to President Lula, Trump wrote, "I knew and dealt with former President Jair Bolsonaro, and respected him greatly, as did most other Leaders of Countries. The way that Brazil has treated former President Bolsonaro, a Highly Respected Leader throughout the World during his Term, including by the United States, is an international disgrace. This Trial should not be taking place. It is a Witch Hunt that should end IMMEDIATELY!"

"Due in part to Brazil's insidious attacks on Free Elections, and the fundamental Free Speech Rights of Americans (as lately illustrated by the Brazilian Supreme Court, which has issued hundreds of SECRET and UNLAWFUL Censorship Orders to U.S. Social Media platforms, threatening them with Millions of Dollars in Fines and Eviction from the Brazilian Social Media market), starting on August 1, 2025, we will charge Brazil a Tariff of 50% on any and all Brazilian products sent into the United States, separate from all Sectoral Tariffs. Goods transshipped to evade this 50% Tariff will be subject to that higher Tariff," he added.

Trump accused the Brazilian government of unfair trade practices. He stated that the tariffs imposed by the US on goods imported from Brazil is "far less than what is needed to have a level playing field."

In the letter, Trump wrote, “In addition, we have had years to discuss our Trading Relationship with Brazil, and have concluded that we must move away from the longstanding, and very unfair trade relationship engendered by Brazil's Tariff, and Non-Tariff, Policies and Trade Barriers. Our relationship has been, unfortunately, far from Reciprocal.”

"Please understand that the 50% number is far less than what is needed to have the Level Playing Field we must have with your Country. And it is necessary to have this to rectify the grave injustices of the current regime. As you are aware, there will be no Tariff if Brazil, or companies within your Country, decide to build or manufacture product within the United States and, in fact, we will do everything possible to get approvals quickly, professionally, and routinely other words, in a matter of weeks," he added.

In the letter, Trump warned that if Brazil raised tariffs on American imports, he would hike the tariff rate by an equal margin. However, he also signaled openness to lowering the tariffs if Brazil revised its trade policies. Trump directed his administration to monitor the situation closely.

In the letter, he wrote, "Additionally, because of Brazil's continued attacks on the Digital Trade activities of American Companies, as well as other unfair Trading Practices, I am directing United States Trade Representative Jamieson Greer to immediately initiate a Section 301 Investigation of Brazil."