OPEN APP
Home >News >World >Trump, in departure remarks, says he 'will be back in some form'
Trump will be at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida when Biden is sworn in at noon (Photo: Reuters)
Trump will be at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida when Biden is sworn in at noon (Photo: Reuters)

Trump, in departure remarks, says he 'will be back in some form'

1 min read . Updated: 20 Jan 2021, 07:32 PM IST AFP

US President Donald Trump said he will be 'back in some form' before boarding Air Force One for Florida on Wednesday ahead of the inauguration of his successor, Joe Biden

WASHINGTON : US President Donald Trump said he will be "back in some form" before boarding Air Force One for Florida on Wednesday ahead of the inauguration of his successor, Joe Biden.

"This has been an incredible four years," Trump said in brief remarks to staff, supporters and members of his family gathered at Joint Base Andrews outside Washington.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Photo: AFP

Covid-19 vaccination sites flout infection prevention guidelines issued by WHO

2 min read . 08:25 PM IST
'We are just temporary occupants of this office,' Barack Obama wrote in his own note to Trump four years ago, left in the Oval Office in line with presidential tradition

Trump left a letter for Joe Biden before leaving White House: spokesman

1 min read . 08:18 PM IST
Representative Photo: Howrah-Kalka Mail is very popular and one of the oldest trains of Indian Railways

Indian Railways renames iconic Howrah-Kalka Mail as 'Netaji Express'

1 min read . 08:16 PM IST
Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar

Govt ready to suspend farm laws for 18 months, farmers to consider proposal tomorrow

3 min read . 07:58 PM IST

"We've accomplished so much together," he said. "I will always fight for you.

"We will be back in some form."

Trump did not address Biden by name but said he wishs the new administration "great luck and great success."

Trump will be at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida when Biden is sworn in at noon (1700 GMT).

He is the first president in more than 150 years to snub the inauguration of his successor.


Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout