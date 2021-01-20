Subscribe
Home >News >World >Trump, in departure remarks, says he 'will be back in some form'
Trump will be at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida when Biden is sworn in at noon

Trump, in departure remarks, says he 'will be back in some form'

1 min read . 07:32 PM IST AFP

US President Donald Trump said he will be 'back in some form' before boarding Air Force One for Florida on Wednesday ahead of the inauguration of his successor, Joe Biden

WASHINGTON : US President Donald Trump said he will be "back in some form" before boarding Air Force One for Florida on Wednesday ahead of the inauguration of his successor, Joe Biden.

"This has been an incredible four years," Trump said in brief remarks to staff, supporters and members of his family gathered at Joint Base Andrews outside Washington.

"We've accomplished so much together," he said. "I will always fight for you.

"We will be back in some form."

Trump did not address Biden by name but said he wishs the new administration "great luck and great success."

Trump will be at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida when Biden is sworn in at noon (1700 GMT).

He is the first president in more than 150 years to snub the inauguration of his successor.

