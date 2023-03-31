Trump indictment over payments to porn stars Stormy Daniels and Karen McDougal

TRUMP’S RIVALS CONDEMN INDICTMENT

Trump has said the charges would actually help him in the 2024 presidential race and has tried to use the case to galvanize support. Last weekend, at the first rally of the campaign, he cast the Manhattan investigation and the other probes as the latest in a long line of political attacks against him. His campaign handed out signs that said “Witch Hunt" as Trump told his supporters that the legal challenges were also an attack on his followers and his political movement.