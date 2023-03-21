Trump indictment would be unprecedented moment in US history5 min read . Updated: 21 Mar 2023, 05:35 AM IST
A Manhattan grand jury could indict former US President Donald Trump over hush-money payments made on his behalf during his 2016 presidential campaign
The decision whether to indict former President Donald Trump over hush-money payments made on his behalf during his 2016 presidential campaign lies in the hands of a Manhattan grand jury that has been hearing evidence in secret for weeks.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×