Trump Individual, Estate Tax Cut Renewal to Cost $4.6 Trillion
The cost of extending the 2017 tax cuts for households, small businesses and the estates of wealthy individuals enacted under President Donald Trump has expanded to $4.6 trillion, according to new estimates from Congress’s fiscal scorekeeper.
