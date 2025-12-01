Trump invites Netanyahu to White House in ‘near future’ after phone call on Gaza, Hamas, and regional peace

Donald Trump and Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday spoke over phone on the topic of Gaza and regional peace, with the US President inviting the Israeli Prime Minister to the White House.

Trump and Netanyahu "stressed the importance and obligation of disarming Hamas and demilitarizing the Gaza Strip, and discussed expanding the peace agreements," the Israeli Prime Minister's office said in a statement.

"US President Trump invited Prime Minister Netanyahu to a meeting at the White House in the near future," the statement added, without specifying a date or a timeframe.

The upcoming meet comes on the back of a peace plan in Gaza brokered by Trump, the stability of which remains in question with Israeli military operations still continuing in Gaza against what it calls violations of the truce.

Trump's earlier warning to Israel It also comes on the back of Trump's warning to Israel on Monday against interfering in Syria, which seemingly did not come up in the call, at least as per the Israeli Prime Minister's office.

Trump's warning, meanwhile, came days after a deadly operation by Israeli forces in Beit Jinn, located in the south of the country. The attack left 13, including two children, dead.

While Israel claimed it was targeting the Jamaa al-Islamiya, Lebanon’s branch of the Muslim Brotherhood, the group said it was not active outside the country, as per Al Jazeera.

"It is very important that Israel maintain a strong and true dialogue with Syria, and that nothing takes place that will interfere with Syria's evolution into a prosperous State," Trump had said earlier on Monday on his Truth Social platform.

"The new President of Syria, Ahmed al-Sharaa, is working diligently to make sure good things happen, and that both Syria and Israel will have a long and prosperous relationship together. This is a historic opportunity, and adds to the SUCCESS, already attained, for PEACE IN THE MIDDLE EAST! (sic)," the US President had added.