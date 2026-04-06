Trump Hormuz Deadline LIVE Updates: Trump defends strikes, claims they aid Iranians: ‘They want to hear bombs because…’

Trump Hormuz Deadline LIVE Updates: The Ultimatum: President Trump has set a hard deadline for Tuesday, April 7, demanding Tehran lift its "non-hostile" vessel restriction policy and fully open the Strait of Hormuz.

The Threat: Failure to comply will result in "surgical raids" on non-nuclear targets, specifically Iranian power grids, communication bridges, and energy export terminals.

The Rebuttal: Iran’s Foreign Ministry has dismissed the deadline as "delusional," stating that any breach of their territorial waters will result in a “graveyard for invaders”.

Trump said on Monday that a proposed 45-day ceasefire with Iran was “a very significant step,” but stressed that it was still “not good enough” for him to approve, while Iranian officials insisted they would continue fighting.

Discussions around a possible truce came as the United States and Israel carried out strikes across Iran, targeting key sites including major petrochemical facilities.

Meanwhile, Iran launched missile and drone attacks around the region.

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