Trump irked by Carney's Davos speech? US President withdraws Board of Peace invite to Canada

US President Donald Trump has withdrawn his Board of Peace invitation to Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney.

Trump announced the withdrawal of the invitation on his Truth Social platform as he was returning from the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland.

“Dear Prime Minister Carney: Please let this Letter serve to represent that the Board of Peace is withdrawing its invitation to you regarding Canada’s joining, what will be, the most prestigious Board of Leaders ever assembled, at any time,” the US President wrote.

Trump, however, did not provide any reason behind the withdrawal of the invitation to Carney.

Notably, the withdrawal of the invitation comes after Carney's explosive speech at the WEF, wherein he warned of a “rupture” of the rules-based international order, alluding to Trump without naming him.

Earlier on Thursday, Trump had expressed his displeasure at Carney's words and had slammed the Canadian PM for being ungrateful to the US, saying, “Canada gets a lot of freebies from us, by the way. They should be grateful also, but they’re not. I watched your prime minister yesterday. He wasn’t so grateful.”

Trump on Thursday unveiled his Board of Peace in Davos with representatives of 19 countries present.

What had Carney said? Carney, in his speech at the WEF, had labelled the rules-based global order as a “fiction”, asserting that great powers excused themselves from the very rules others were expected to follow.

The Canadian PM had also spoken about how American hegemony, at a time, had been useful for free trade and collective security, but had declared, “This bargain no longer works. Let me be direct. We are in the midst of a rupture, not a transition.”

“More recently, great powers have begun using economic integration as weapons, tariffs as leverage, financial infrastructure as coercion, supply chains as vulnerabilities to be exploited,” Carney had said in his speech in Davos, which received a standing ovation.

“You cannot live within the lie of mutual benefit through integration, when integration becomes the source of your subordination,” the Canadian PM had asserted, albeit without naming anyone.

What is the status of the Board of Peace now? While Trump has claimed that 59 countries have signed on to his Board of Peace, which has a $1 billion buy-in, representatives from only 19 countries were present during his unveiling of the Board in Davos.

Countries that have accepted Trump's invite are Albania, Argentina, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Bahrain, Belarus, Bulgaria, Egypt, Hungary, Indonesia, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Kosovo, Mongolia, Morocco, Pakistan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, Uzbekistan, and Vietnam.

Cambodia, China, Croatia, Cyprus, Greece, Italy, Paraguay, Russia, Singapore, Thailand, and Ukraine have remained non-committal despite receiving invites, as has India, with New Delhi remaining absent from Trump's Davos presser.