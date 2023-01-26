Trump is back on Facebook. Here are the rules he must follow4 min read . Updated: 26 Jan 2023, 03:56 PM IST
For a company that seeks to host — and police — human speech around the world, one of Meta’s biggest challenges is a single user: Donald Trump
The Facebook and Instagram accounts of the former president will be reinstated in the coming weeks, parent company Meta Platforms Inc. announced Wednesday, setting the platforms up for a very public and high-stakes test as he runs for office again next year.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×