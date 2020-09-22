Trump is proving that democracy is broken

Instead of learning the lesson that relatively moderate conservatives such as O’Connor and Kennedy were acceptable while more ideological conservatives were tough sells, the lesson conservatives took from the Bork (and Souter) nominations was to keep forcing as many Borks as possible onto the court. To be sure, President Ronald Reagan had elevated the strongly conservative William Rehnquist from associate to chief justice and then selected Scalia before trying to appoint Bork. But the Rehnquist and Scalia nominations were in the summer of 1986, when Reagan was coming off a 49-state electoral landslide and remained very popular. It’s worth noting that Reagan used his first-term Supreme Court selection, O’Connor, to reach out beyond his original coalition even though he had just been elected by a large plurality and brought a new Senate majority with him. In 2017, Trump — coming off a fluky, narrow electoral college win, and already unpopular — nevertheless chose a very conservative nominee.