Trump is recruiting a team of China hawks. So why is Beijing relieved?

In a speech in the summer of 2020, Pompeo called on the Chinese people to work with the U.S. to change the party’s behavior. Later, one passage from Pompeo’s memoir, “Never Give an Inch," in which he called on the U.S. to grant full diplomatic recognition to Taiwan, enraged Xi as the book made the rounds in Beijing in early 2023, people familiar with the matter have said. China has repeatedly warned the U.S. not to meddle over Taiwan, which it considers its own territory.