Trump Is Safe After Secret Service Fires Shots at His Golf Course

US Secret Service agents opened fire after seeing a person with a firearm near former President Donald Trump’s golf course in West Palm Beach, Florida, on Sunday, according to the Associated Press. His campaign said he was safe. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Trump’s campaign communications director Steven Cheung said in a statement that the 2024 Republican presidential nominee “is safe following gunshots in his vicinity" and didn’t provide further details.

An AK-style firearm was recovered near the golf course, the reported. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The sheriff of Martin County, Florida, told the New York Times that his department had detained the driver of a vehicle wanted by the Palm Beach County sheriff’s office in connection with the shooting.

The Secret Service was investigating “a protective incident involving" Trump that happened shortly before 2 p.m., spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The White House said President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris were briefed “about the security incident at the Trump International Golf Course, where former President Trump was golfing" and were relieved to know he’s safe. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Trump had returned to Florida over the weekend from a West Coast swing that included a rally in Las Vegas and a fundraiser. The golf course is across from Palm Beach International Airport and near Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in West Palm Beach.

Two months ago, Trump was wounded in the ear by a shooter at an outdoor rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. One attendee was killed and two were injured in the July 13 security breakdown. A sniper protecting Trump at the rally then killed the shooter, identified as Thomas Matthew Crooks, 20.

