Home >News >world >Trump is unhappy with China over COVID-19 : U.S. Official on consulate closure
U.S. President Donald Trump (REUTERS)
U.S. President Donald Trump (REUTERS)

Trump is unhappy with China over COVID-19 : U.S. Official on consulate closure

1 min read . Updated: 22 Jul 2020, 08:03 PM IST Lisa Lamber , Timothy Ahmann , Reuters

  • U.S. official Kellyanne Conway affirmed that President Trump is apparently unhappy over China's handling of COVID-19 as there have been rapid number of infection related deaths in the country

WASHINGTON : When asked about the message the United States is sending by shutting a Chinese consulate in Texas on Wednesday, White House adviser Kellyanne Conway said President Donald Trump remains unhappy with China over its handling of an outbreak of the novel coronavirus that has killed more than 140,000 Americans.

"I think this president has made very clear that he's unhappy with China - the fact that China virus was unleashed onto this country and around the world with very little information, honesty and transparency from China," Conway said in response to a reporter's question on the shuttering hours earlier. "We're still not getting information from China. We still don't know the case numbers, the death numbers, etcetera."

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Subscribe to newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

RELATED STORIES
US President Donald Trump. (AP)

US coronavirus crisis to 'get worse before it gets better:' Donald Trump

1 min read . 05:27 AM IST
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Logout