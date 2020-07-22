Trump is unhappy with China over COVID-19 : U.S. Official on consulate closure

WASHINGTON : When asked about the message the United States is sending by shutting a Chinese consulate in Texas on Wednesday, White House adviser Kellyanne Conway said President Donald Trump remains unhappy with China over its handling of an outbreak of the novel coronavirus that has killed more than 140,000 Americans.

When asked about the message the United States is sending by shutting a Chinese consulate in Texas on Wednesday, White House adviser Kellyanne Conway said President Donald Trump remains unhappy with China over its handling of an outbreak of the novel coronavirus that has killed more than 140,000 Americans.

"I think this president has made very clear that he's unhappy with China - the fact that China virus was unleashed onto this country and around the world with very little information, honesty and transparency from China," Conway said in response to a reporter's question on the shuttering hours earlier. "We're still not getting information from China. We still don't know the case numbers, the death numbers, etcetera."

"I think this president has made very clear that he's unhappy with China - the fact that China virus was unleashed onto this country and around the world with very little information, honesty and transparency from China," Conway said in response to a reporter's question on the shuttering hours earlier. "We're still not getting information from China. We still don't know the case numbers, the death numbers, etcetera." Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now Articles by celebrated columnists A differentiated perspective The best of Wall Street Journal Subscribe Now Already Subscribed ? Sign in

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Topics Donald Trump