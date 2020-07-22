Subscribe
Home >News >world >Trump is unhappy with China over COVID-19 : U.S. Official on consulate closure
U.S. President Donald Trump

Trump is unhappy with China over COVID-19 : U.S. Official on consulate closure

1 min read . 08:03 PM IST Lisa Lamber , Timothy Ahmann , Reuters

  • U.S. official Kellyanne Conway affirmed that President Trump is apparently unhappy over China's handling of COVID-19 as there have been rapid number of infection related deaths in the country

WASHINGTON : When asked about the message the United States is sending by shutting a Chinese consulate in Texas on Wednesday, White House adviser Kellyanne Conway said President Donald Trump remains unhappy with China over its handling of an outbreak of the novel coronavirus that has killed more than 140,000 Americans.

"I think this president has made very clear that he's unhappy with China - the fact that China virus was unleashed onto this country and around the world with very little information, honesty and transparency from China," Conway said in response to a reporter's question on the shuttering hours earlier. "We're still not getting information from China. We still don't know the case numbers, the death numbers, etcetera."

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

