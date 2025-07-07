‘Trump is wrong if he thinks he can interfere’: Brazil’s Hoffmann hits back at US President over Bolsonaro comments

Brazil’s government hit back on Monday (July 7) after US President Donald Trump issued a statement criticising the prosecution of Jair Bolsonaro, Brazil’s former president, who is on trial for allegedly plotting to overturn the 2022 election.

Gleisi Hoffmann, head of the ruling Workers’ Party and Brazil’s Minister for Institutional Relations, accused Trump of trying to interfere in the country’s judicial process.

Trump calls Bolsonaro prosecution a “witch hunt” In a post on Truth Social, Trump claimed Bolsonaro was innocent and compared his legal troubles to his own in the US.

“Brazil is doing a terrible thing on their treatment of former President Jair Bolsonaro,” Trump wrote. “I have watched, as has the World, as they have done nothing but come after him, day after day, night after night, month after month, year after year! He is not guilty of anything, except having fought for THE PEOPLE.”

Trump went on to warn that “The Great People of Brazil will not stand for what they are doing to their former President,” adding, “I’ll be watching the WITCH HUNT of Jair Bolsonaro, his family, and thousands of his supporters, very closely.”

In his message, Trump also asserted that Bolsonaro’s election was “very close and now, he is leading in the Polls.”

“The only Trial that should be happening is a Trial by the Voters of Brazil — It’s called an Election,” Trump said. “LEAVE BOLSONARO ALONE!”

Brazilian Minister responds: “Respect our sovereignty” Gleisi Hoffmann responded sharply to Trump’s remarks, saying Brazil would not tolerate foreign interference.

“Trump is wrong if he thinks he can interfere with Brazil’s judicial process,” Hoffmann said in a statement.

She also suggested Trump should focus on his own legal issues.

“Trump should focus on his own issues, which are plenty, and respect Brazil’s sovereignty and our judicial system,” she added.

Bolsonaro faces coup plot charges Bolsonaro is currently on trial before Brazil’s Supreme Court. Prosecutors allege he and senior aides conspired to prevent President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva from taking office in January 2023.

The charges stem from a two-year investigation into an election-denying movement that culminated in riots in Brasília by Bolsonaro supporters one week after Lula’s inauguration.

Last month, Bolsonaro denied leading a coup attempt but acknowledged discussing scenarios to block Lula’s presidency.

Bolsonaro testified that they discussed alternatives, including the possibility of deploying military forces and suspending some civil liberties, but those proposals were soon dropped.

