Trump says Israel agreed to ‘initial withdrawal line,’ hails move as close to ending '3,000-yr catastrophe’

Following negotiations, Israel has set an initial withdrawal line for Hamas to confirm. Once confirmed, a ceasefire will commence, initiating hostage exchanges and paving the way for subsequent withdrawal phases to resolve a prolonged conflict.

Mausam Jha
Updated5 Oct 2025, 05:33 AM IST
Protesters look at graffiti on the glass window of a store during a demonstration in support of Palestinians and to condemn Israeli forces' interception of the Global Sumud Flotilla vessels, which were aiming to reach Gaza and break Israel's naval blockade, a in Madrid, Spain, October 4, 2025. REUTERS/Susana Vera(REUTERS)

Israel has agreed to the initial withdrawal line, pending confirmation from Hamas. A ceasefire will commence immediately, starting hostage exchanges and paving the way for further withdrawal, aiming to resolve the longstanding conflict, as stated by US President Donald Trump.

“After negotiations, Israel has agreed to the initial withdrawal line, which we have shown to, and shared with, Hamas. When Hamas confirms, the Ceasefire will be IMMEDIATELY effective, the Hostages and Prisoner Exchange will begin, and we will create the conditions for the next phase of withdrawal, which will bring us close to the end of this 3,000 YEAR CATASTROPHE. Thank you for your attention to this matter and, STAY TUNED!” said US President Donald Trump on Truth Social.

(This is a developing story)

 
 
