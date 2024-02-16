Trump Jurors May Be Quizzed on Bumper Stickers, PACs and Books
Jurors who will pass judgment in Donald Trump’s first criminal trial may have to disclose what bumper stickers they have on their car, whether they’ve read his “Art of the Deal” and even what radio shows they listen to.
(Bloomberg) -- Jurors who will pass judgment in Donald Trump’s first criminal trial may have to disclose what bumper stickers they have on their car, whether they’ve read his “Art of the Deal" and even what radio shows they listen to.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message