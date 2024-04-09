Trump Jurors Will Be Asked About Antifa, QAnon and Truth Social
Potential jurors at Donald Trump’s first criminal trial will be asked whether they belong to fringe groups like Antifa and QAnon, as well as whether they’ve been to rallies supporting or opposing the former president.
(Bloomberg) -- Potential jurors at Donald Trump’s first criminal trial will be asked whether they belong to fringe groups like Antifa and QAnon, as well as whether they’ve been to rallies supporting or opposing the former president.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message