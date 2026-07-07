Trump lands in Ankara as NATO unveils new defence projects to win him over ahead of summit

President Donald Trump arrived in Ankara on Tuesday afternoon for the NATO summit, as the alliance announced billions of dollars in arms deals in what appeared to be an effort to win over the US leader, according to AP.

Trump, who has previously criticised European allies for underspending on defence, was expected to first meet Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, a close ally hosting this year's summit, who greeted him warmly at a local air base, the report said.

NATO's ‘big reveal’ of new projects Earlier in the day, NATO showcased a series of military projects worth billions of dollars, which Secretary-General Mark Rutte called "money well spent," AP reported. Since NATO as an organisation does not own weapons, which remain the property of its 32 member countries, the alliance currently relies on an ageing fleet of AWACS surveillance aircraft, the report noted.

Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 What are the new defence projects announced by NATO during Trump's visit to Ankara? ⌵ NATO showcased a series of military projects worth billions, including a deal with Saab for 10 GlobalEye surveillance aircraft, air-to-air refuelling planes, and new Triton surveillance drones, focusing on enhancing military capabilities. 2 Why did Turkey get expelled from the F-35 programme? ⌵ Turkey was removed from the F-35 programme in 2019 after acquiring the Russian-made S-400 air defence system, which posed security risks regarding the F-35's stealth technology. 3 How might Trump signal the resumption of F-35 sales to Turkey? ⌵ Trump may use his meeting with Erdoğan to express intentions to restore Turkey's access to the F-35 programme, possibly through an exchange of letters, though no final decision has been announced yet. 4 What legal obstacles does the Biden administration face regarding F-35 sales to Turkey? ⌵ A 2020 law prohibits the sale of F-35s to Turkey unless the US certifies that Ankara no longer possesses the Russian S-400 systems, posing significant legal challenges. 5 Should NATO allies increase their defence spending in light of Trump’s criticisms? ⌵ Yes, Trump has criticized European NATO members for underspending on defence, urging them to accelerate military investments to meet alliance commitments and enhance overall military readiness.

A deal to replace these planes was announced on Tuesday, with Swedish manufacturer Saab set to supply up to 10 new GlobalEye surveillance aircraft for a 10-nation consortium, Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said, according to AP. Some of these projects, the report added, will be funded through a European Union scheme offering cheap defence loans, worth up to $170 billion raised on capital markets. Rutte was quoted as saying the alliance needed to convert its economic strength into military capability.

According to AP, representatives from 15 nations announced a joint effort to buy air-to-air refuelling and transport planes from Airbus, while Rutte separately announced a four-country plan to acquire new Triton surveillance drones. Rutte had earlier said the alliance would unveil tens of billions of dollars in new contracts, though no specific figures were disclosed at Tuesday's event, and some projects had reportedly been agreed upon earlier.

AP noted that the showcase follows Rutte's recent attempt to ease US concerns using a chart labelled the "Trump Trillion", highlighting $1.2 trillion in defence spending by European allies and Canada since 2017. Trump, however, appeared unconvinced, reportedly saying he remained unhappy that some allies had declined to join the Iran conflict he had launched with Israel, adding that he wanted loyalty rather than money.