Trump lands in Beijing for crucial talks with Xi Jinping on tariffs and Iran war

US President Donald Trump arrived in China on Wednesday for a three-day state visit expected to focus on trade tensions, the ongoing Iran conflict, technology competition and regional security issues during talks with Xi Jinping.

Trump, visiting China at Xi’s invitation, was received at the airport by Chinese Vice President Han Zheng.

The visit marks Trump’s second trip to China in nine years and comes as Washington and Beijing attempt to stabilise ties strained by tariffs, technology restrictions and geopolitical rivalry.

Seventh face-to-face meeting between Trump and Xi

People also ask AI powered insights from this story • 5 QUESTIONS 1 What are the main topics of discussion during Trump's visit to China with Xi Jinping? ⌵ The main topics of discussion during Trump's visit to China with Xi Jinping include trade tensions, the ongoing Iran conflict, technology competition, and regional security issues. Trade, in particular, is expected to dominate the agenda, with a focus on resolving tariff disputes and securing Chinese purchases of American agricultural products and aircraft. 2 Why is Taiwan a significant point of discussion between the US and China? ⌵ Taiwan is a significant point of discussion because Beijing claims it as its territory and has increased military pressure on the island. China consistently criticizes US arms sales and diplomatic support for Taipei, viewing these actions as interference in its internal affairs. 3 How is China approaching the Iran conflict during the US-China summit? ⌵ China is attempting to balance its economic interests in the Persian Gulf, its ties with Iran's Gulf rivals, and its strategic relationship with Tehran. Beijing is urging Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz while also acknowledging Tehran's commitment not to develop nuclear weapons, aiming to appear influential without making costly decisions. 4 Which US business leaders are accompanying Trump to China and why? ⌵ Several US business leaders, including Elon Musk of Tesla, Tim Cook of Apple, and Jensen Huang of Nvidia, are accompanying Trump. Their presence highlights the economic significance of the visit and focuses on areas like technology and trade, with potential discussions on Nvidia's AI chips. 5 What is China's stance on US arms exports to Taiwan? ⌵ China firmly opposes any form of military ties or arms sales by the United States to Taiwan. Beijing considers Taiwan a domestic concern and emphasizes that upholding commitments regarding Taiwan is an international obligation for the US.

The summit will mark the seventh in-person meeting between Trump and Xi. The two leaders last met in October 2025 in Busan, South Korea.

According to US Principal Deputy Press Secretary Anna Kelly, Trump and Xi are scheduled to hold a bilateral meeting on Thursday (May 14), followed by a tea session and working lunch on Friday (May 15).

Kelly also said Washington plans to host Xi for a reciprocal visit to the United States later this year.

Trade deal and tariffs dominate agenda Trade is expected to dominate discussions between the world’s two largest economies.

Before departing Washington, Trump said trade would be the central theme of his discussions with Xi, adding that the US was looking to secure additional Chinese purchases of American agricultural products and aircraft.

The visit comes amid efforts to resolve tariff disputes that affected more than USD 525 billion worth of Chinese exports to the US.

Ahead of Trump’s arrival, Chinese Vice-Premier He Lifeng and US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent completed another round of trade negotiations in South Korea, though details were not publicly disclosed.

Officials said discussions covered tariffs, artificial intelligence, advanced technology, rare earth supply chains and Taiwan.

Top US CEOs join Trump delegation Trump is accompanied by several leading American business executives, highlighting the economic significance of the visit.

The delegation includes Elon Musk and Tim Cook, whose companies maintain extensive operations in China.

Apple recently regained the top position in China’s smartphone market after a reported 28 percent jump in iPhone shipments during early 2026.

Meanwhile, Tesla reported China-made vehicle sales, including exports, of 79,478 units in April, reflecting a 36 per cent year-on-year increase.

Chinese officials said leading US and Chinese executives would participate in networking events at an exclusive international business club during the summit.

Iran war and Strait of Hormuz in spotlight Despite the heavy trade focus, global attention is expected to centre on whether Trump and Xi can help ease tensions surrounding the US-Israel-Iran conflict.

The possibility of disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz remains a major concern for global energy markets and supply chains.

Ahead of Trump’s visit, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi travelled to Beijing for talks with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

China, the largest buyer of Iranian oil and a close strategic partner of Tehran, is seen as having significant influence over Iran.

Following the talks, Wang urged Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz as quickly as possible while also acknowledging Tehran’s stated commitment not to develop nuclear weapons — a key demand repeatedly raised by Trump.

China has grown increasingly concerned about the Gulf conflict, particularly after Washington imposed restrictions on Iranian ports that affected oil exports to China.

Taiwan tensions expected to feature prominently The issue of Taiwan is also expected to feature prominently during the summit.

Beijing claims Taiwan as part of its territory and has increased military pressure on the island through repeated military drills and air and naval deployments around Taiwan.

China has consistently criticised US arms sales and diplomatic support for Taipei, viewing them as interference in its internal affairs.