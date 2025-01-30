Trump lashes out at a favorite nemesis: The Federal Reserve

During Trump’s first term, Powell erected guardrails to protect the Fed’s autonomy to set interest rates as it deemed fit—its so-called “independence"—by cultivating allies on Capitol Hill and sticking to talking about the economy. He also made clear to the president’s senior advisers he would fight any attempt to remove him from the job. He felt that was crucial to preserving the ability of future Fed chairs to serve without the threat of removal over a policy dispute.