According to The Washington Post (The Post), Trump, speaking to a Republican National Committee gathering at his Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach in Florida, went on to call the Republican senator McConnell a "dumb son of a b****". He further went on to slam a few members of the GOP (Grand Old Party--another name for the Republican Party) whilst calling for party unity ahead of the 2022 mid-term US Elections.

