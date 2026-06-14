Trump lashes out at Israeli PM Netanyahu over Beirut strike, says US-Iran peace deal in 'a few hours’

US President Donald Trump on Sunday lashed out at Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over the Beirut attack and claimed that it had temporarily delayed progress on a potential US-Iran peace deal, which, he said, remains on course to be signed within the next few hours, according to Axios.

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He stated, "it is so bad -- I couldn't believe it. An hour before we are supposed to sign the deal.

"It shook it up. It delayed the signing by a few hours. It was supposed to be now. Now it is scheduled for a few hours from now," Trump told the Axios news outlet in a phone call.

Tehran has consistently maintained that any agreement aimed at ending the war must also address the parallel conflict in Lebanon, where Israel has been carrying out operations against the Iran-backed Hezbollah movement, according to AFP.

However, after several days of growing optimism surrounding a possible deal, Sunday's strike in Beirut's southern suburbs, a Hezbollah stronghold, led Iran's chief negotiator to question the value of continuing the peace discussions.

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Reacting to the attack, Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said on X that it "showed that the United States either lacks the will to implement its commitments or lacks the ability to do so".

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He further stated, "If you do not have the will or the ability to fulfil your commitments, then there is no point in talking about continuing down this path."

Trump, who had repeatedly suggested during weeks of negotiations that an agreement with Iran was nearly finalised, said after the attack that a deal remained within reach and urged all parties not to "blow it".

In a social media post, he mentioned, “We are very close to a Deal that will bring peace to the region, including to Lebanon, and all sides should stand down.”

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Referring to the strike, Trump added, "This morning's attack on Beirut should not have happened, particularly on a special day," possibly alluding to his expectation that the agreement could be signed on Sunday, his 80th birthday.

US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth also expressed confidence that the Israeli strike would not derail progress towards an agreement.

"I do not expect" the attack to "disrupt" the negotiations, he said, adding, "From all I know, we are on track. It is not a matter of if. It is a matter of when."

The previous Israeli strike on Beirut's suburbs had triggered one of the most serious breaches of the April ceasefire, prompting Iran to launch a retaliatory missile barrage, followed by Israeli counterstrikes.

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What did Iran say? Iranian Brigadier General Mohammad Jafar Asadi warned on Sunday that the latest Israeli attack "will not go unanswered".

In a sign that diplomatic efforts remained alive, Iran's president said on Sunday that the country's top security body continued to back negotiations despite opposition from hardliners.

"The Supreme National Security Council has concluded that the path of dialogue should be pursued," President Masoud Pezeshkian said, while emphasising that the council was responsible for "decisions regarding war and negotiations".

Israel after Beirut strike Meanwhile, as per AFP, Israel's military said it was "preparing for potential fire toward the territory of the state of Israel in the coming hours".

“Following the IDF strike in Beirut, the IDF is preparing for potential fire toward the territory of the State of Israel in the coming hours,” the military said, without specifically mentioning where the attack was likely to originate.

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About the Author Garvit Bhirani Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news s...Read More ✕ Garvit Bhirani



With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.



Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.



He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.



He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.



He can be reached on Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news stories, focusing on accuracy and compelling storytelling for readers.With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.He can be reached on LinkedIn or on @garvitbhirani on X