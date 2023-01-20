Trump, lawyers sanctioned nearly $1 mn over Clinton lawsuit1 min read . Updated: 20 Jan 2023, 01:35 PM IST
Former US President Donald Trump and his lawyers are sanctioned by nearly $1 million amount over his lawsuit claiming Hillary Clinton had tried to rig the 2016 election. According to a US district Court, Trump showcased a repeated pattern of misusing court
A federal US judge sanctioned former president Donald Trump and his lawyers nearly $1 million Thursday for a "frivolous" lawsuit claiming Hillary Clinton had tried to rig the 2016 election.
