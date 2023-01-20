Home / News / World / Trump, lawyers sanctioned nearly $1 mn over Clinton lawsuit
Trump, lawyers sanctioned nearly $1 mn over Clinton lawsuit
1 min read.01:35 PM ISTAFP
Former US President Donald Trump and his lawyers are sanctioned by nearly $1 million amount over his lawsuit claiming Hillary Clinton had tried to rig the 2016 election. According to a US district Court, Trump showcased a repeated pattern of misusing court
A federal US judge sanctioned former president Donald Trump and his lawyers nearly $1 million Thursday for a "frivolous" lawsuit claiming Hillary Clinton had tried to rig the 2016 election.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
A federal US judge sanctioned former president Donald Trump and his lawyers nearly $1 million Thursday for a "frivolous" lawsuit claiming Hillary Clinton had tried to rig the 2016 election.
District Judge John Middlebrooks said the Republican, who is seeking to return to the White House in 2024, exhibited a "continuing pattern of misuse of the courts" and had filed the suit "in order to dishonestly advance a political narrative."
District Judge John Middlebrooks said the Republican, who is seeking to return to the White House in 2024, exhibited a "continuing pattern of misuse of the courts" and had filed the suit "in order to dishonestly advance a political narrative."
The lawsuit, which Middlebrooks tossed out last year, claimed that Clinton, who lost the 2016 presidential election to Trump, and others had created a false narrative that his campaign had colluded with Russia.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The lawsuit, which Middlebrooks tossed out last year, claimed that Clinton, who lost the 2016 presidential election to Trump, and others had created a false narrative that his campaign had colluded with Russia.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Trump had sought $70 million in damages.
Trump had sought $70 million in damages.
But the suit "should never have been brought," Middlebrooks said in the 45-page written court order.
But the suit "should never have been brought," Middlebrooks said in the 45-page written court order.
"Its inadequacy as a legal claim was evident from the start. No reasonable lawyer would have filed it. Intended for a political purpose, none of the counts of the amended complaint stated a cognizable legal claim," the judge wrote.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
"Its inadequacy as a legal claim was evident from the start. No reasonable lawyer would have filed it. Intended for a political purpose, none of the counts of the amended complaint stated a cognizable legal claim," the judge wrote.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The order also sanctions Trump's lawyer Alina Habba.
The order also sanctions Trump's lawyer Alina Habba.
The pair are jointly and severally liable for the total amount of sanctions imposed by Middlebrooks to cover the defendants' legal fees and costs: $937,989.39.