US President Donald Trump. (AFP)
Trump lifts Covid travel bans on much of Europe, Brazil

1 min read . Updated: 19 Jan 2021, 05:48 AM IST AFP

Trump on Monday lifted a ban on travelers arriving from much of Europe and Brazil, effective from January 26

President Donald Trump on Monday lifted a ban on travelers arriving from much of Europe and Brazil, effective from January 26, after the US recently announced all incoming air passengers will need a negative Covid-19 test before departure.

"This action is the best way to continue protecting Americans from COVID-19 while enabling travel to resume safely," Trump said in a statement released by the White House.

