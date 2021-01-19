Subscribe
Trump lifts Covid travel bans on much of Europe, Brazil
US President Donald Trump.

Trump lifts Covid travel bans on much of Europe, Brazil

1 min read . 05:48 AM IST AFP

Trump on Monday lifted a ban on travelers arriving from much of Europe and Brazil, effective from January 26

President Donald Trump on Monday lifted a ban on travelers arriving from much of Europe and Brazil, effective from January 26, after the US recently announced all incoming air passengers will need a negative Covid-19 test before departure.

"This action is the best way to continue protecting Americans from COVID-19 while enabling travel to resume safely," Trump said in a statement released by the White House.

