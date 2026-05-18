Trump makes over 3,700 stock trades worth $200+ million with Big Tech, others in Q1: Most corrupt Prez, say Democrats

Donald Trump’s latest financial disclosures have stunned Wall Street as the US President seems to have made more than 3,700 stock trades reportedly exceeding $200 million with major American companies in the first quarter of 2026.

The transactions have reigniting the conflict-of-interest concerns around the Trump administration. They surfaced in documents filed with the US Office of Government Ethics. The documents, running into more than 100 pages, list purchases and sales in broad ranges.

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In the first quarter, Trump bought as much as $5 million each in companies including Nvidia, Oracle, Microsoft, Boeing, and Costco, news agency Bloomberg reported, citing documents.

It’s not clear how many of the transactions involve equities. Unlike transaction reports that members of Congress file, Trump doesn’t have to specify the class of the asset he’s trading.

Biggest Sales The biggest sales came on 10 February, when Trump unloaded holdings in three tech firms: Microsoft, Meta and Amazon, in amounts between $5 million and $25 million. He also sold a stake in a Vanguard ETF in January worth at least $5 million.

He also took a stake in a $600 million conveyor belt sushi chain called Kura Sushi USA on 2 February with the transaction size in a range of around $1 million to $5 million. The restaurant group is controlled by Japan’s Kura Sushi.

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Unlike his predecessors, Trump didn’t divest or move his assets into a blind trust with an independent overseer. Since his return to power, Trump has handed over management of the family business to his sons, with even looser ethical constraints compared to his first term.

However. a spokesperson for the Trump Organization said that all of the president’s assets and investment decisions are managed independently by third-party financial institutions, and that neither Trump himself, his family nor the company is involved in making trading decisions.

Conflict of Interest? Several Democrats have accused Trump of corruption, although his eldest son Eric denied there was wrongdoing.

"The President's corruption is a national security disaster," Senator Elizabeth Warren wrote on social media platform X. She was referring to the purchase of shares in Nvidia — the maker of advanced chips used by AI companies.

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"Trump brought the NVIDIA CEO on his trip to China to lobby (Chinese President) Xi Jinping to buy advanced AI chips, even though it would create a US national security threat," Warren wrote. "It turns out Trump also bought millions in NVIDIA's stock."

Trump allowed the company to sell products to China, leading to a temporary boost in its stock price.

"All of our assets are invested in a blind trust by the largest financial institutions in broad market indexes. To suggest that individual stocks are being bought or sold, at the discretion of any member of the Trump family, would be a lie and blatantly false," Eric Trump wrote on X.

Eric Trump does not hold an official government position, nevertheless he accompanied the president on his trip to China this week. Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang was also part of the trip.

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Democratic Illinois Governor JB Pritzker called Trump "the most corrupt president in American history" in a post on X.

The Trump Organization recently announced the construction of a hotel complex in Tbilisi, Georgia.

The financial publication Forbes estimated the president's personal fortune at $6.5 billion in March 2026, an increase of $1.4 billion in the space of a year.

— With inputs from agencies

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