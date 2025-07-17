Donald Trump may visit Pakistan in September; US President to come to India next? Report claims…

If confirmed, Donad Trump's visit would be the first by a US president since nearly two decades ago, when President George W. Bush visited Pakistan in 2006.

Reuters
17 Jul 2025
US President Donald Trump
US President Donald Trump(AP)

US President Donald Trump is expected to visit Pakistan in September, two local television news channels reported on Thursday, citing sources familiar with the matter.

Pakistan's foreign office spokesperson said he was not aware of Trump's expected visit.

The two TV news channels said that Trump would also visit India after arriving in Islamabad in September.

US-Pakistan relations saw a major boost when Trump hosted Pakistan's army chief Field Marshal Asim Munir at the White House last month in an unprecedented meeting.

