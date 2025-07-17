Donald Trump may visit Pakistan in September; US President to come to India next? Report claims…

US President Donald Trump is expected to visit Pakistan in September, two local television news channels reported on Thursday, citing sources familiar with the matter.

If confirmed, the visit would be the first by a US president since nearly two decades ago, when President George W. Bush visited Pakistan in 2006.

Pakistan's foreign office spokesperson said he was not aware of Trump's expected visit.

The two TV news channels said that Trump would also visit India after arriving in Islamabad in September.